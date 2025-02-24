NY Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado will not seek re-election, does not rule out Hochul challenge

New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado says he will not run for re-election in 2026 — and he is not ruling out a challenge against his current boss.

The former Hudson Valley Congressman became Governor Kathy Hochul’s second lieutenant governor in 2022. In a statement, the Democrat says he will finish the term.

There has been growing distance between Delgado and Hochul in recent months. Last year, he called on President Biden to suspend his re-election bid at a time when Governor Hochul was saying Biden should remain in the race. This month, he called on embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams to resign just before Hochul announced she would not use her powers to remove Adams.

Delgado has not tamped down speculation that he could challenge Hochul, who is running for a second full term. His statement says: “I am determined to be your voice in state government now and in the future. All options are on the table, and I will be exploring them.”

Hochul's office issued a blistering response:

"Today, Antonio Delgado finally said out loud what has been obvious for quite some time: he is simply not interested in doing the job of the Lieutenant Governor of the State of New York. Governor Hochul had already begun taking steps to identify a new running mate for 2026. We will also be reallocating responsibilities within the administration to ensure that important initiatives that had been within the Lieutenant Governor’s office are no longer neglected. Governor Hochul wishes him the best in his future endeavors."