Saratoga Springs Supervisor seeks Democratic endorsement for city mayor

A Saratoga Springs county supervisor is mounting a campaign for the mayor’s seat.

Michele Madigan was previously the city’s Finance Commissioner for a decade and began serving as one of the city’s two representatives on the Saratoga County board of supervisors in 2023.

Madigan, a Democrat, was unsuccessful in her bid for county treasurer in 2024. She says now is the right time to run for mayor.

“As a city we’re not really involved in everything else that goes on with economic development and there are many things that include what a good, smart, economically developed city could be. We don’t really go after those regional economic development funds that the state offers. We’ve never even applied for a DRI fund,” said Madigan.

Mayor John Safford is the first Republican to lead the city in a decade and plans to seek a second two-year term in November.