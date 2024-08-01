© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman 8/1/24

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ivan Lajara,
Alexander Babbie
Published August 1, 2024 at 6:52 AM EDT
Ivan Lajara
Ivan Lajara
Ivan Lajara

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Ivan Lajara about the appointment of the Saugerties Police Department's new chief, the fourth this year.
Tags
News Morning Headlines Ivan Lajara
Ivan Lajara
Senior Editor of The Daily Freeman
See stories by Ivan Lajara
Alexander Babbie
A 2022 Siena College graduate, Alexander began his journalism career as a sports writer for Siena College's student paper The Promethean, and as a host for Siena's school radio station, WVCR-FM "The Saint." A Cubs fan, Alexander hosts the morning Sports Report in addition to producing Morning Edition. You can hear the sports reports over-the-air at 6:19 and 7:19 AM, and online on WAMC.org. He also speaks Spanish as a second language. To reach him, email ababbie@wamc.org, or call (518)-465-5233 x 190. You can also find him on Twitter/X: @ABabbieWAMC.
See stories by Alexander Babbie