WAMC Sports Report 11/7/23: Zach Wilson, Jets' offense continue to sputter in 27-6 loss to Chargers

NFL

Derius Davis returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown, Austin Ekeler ran for two scores and Joey Bosa and Los Angeles’ defense stifled Zach Wilson and the New York Jets’ bumbling offense in the Chargers’ 27-6 victory. Justin Herbert was 16 of 30 for just 136 yards, but became the fastest player in NFL history to 1,500 completions as the Chargers snapp(ing)ed the Jets’ three-game winning streak. Keenan Allen had eight catches for 77 yards to reach 10,000 career yards receiving. Los Angeles forced New York to fumble four times and recovered three of them and sacked Wilson eight times. The Jets held Justin Herbert to 136 yards on 16-of-30 passing and the Chargers gained just 191 total yards.

NBA

Julius Randle scored 27 points, RJ Barrett had 26 in his return to the lineup and the New York Knicks spoiled James Harden’s debut with the Los Angeles Clippers with a 111-97 victory. Barrett had missed the previous two games with a sore left knee. Harden played 31 minutes Monday and had 17 points and six assists in his first game since being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers. Mitchell Robinson added 13 points and 14 rebounds as the Knicks snapped their two-game losing streak and recorded their first home victory of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points and 12 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets 129-125 last night. Damian Lillard added 21 points, and Jae Crowder had 15. Milwaukee improved to 4-2 with its first road victory of the season. Cam Thomas scored 45 points for Brooklyn in his fourth 30-point game of the season. Mikal Bridges had 31 points, and Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points. Brooklyn fell to 3-4 overall and 0-3 at home.

Anthony Edwards scored eight of his 38 points in overtime, and the Minnesota Timberwolves sent the Boston Celtics to their first loss of the season with a 114-109 win. Jaden McDaniels added 20 points, and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Minnesota is 4-0 at home. Jayson Tatum scored 32 points and Jaylen Brown added 26 for the Celtics. Boston's 6-0 start was its best since 2009-10.

Joel Embiid scored 29 of his season-high 48 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers rolled to their fifth straight victory, 146-128 over the Washington Wizards on Monday night. Philadelphia has not lost since a one-point defeat at Milwaukee in its opener. In the third quarter, Embiid was 10 for 10 from the floor and 9 for 9 from the foul to help the 76ers extend their lead to 120-98. Embiid has scored 40 or more points 40 times in the regular season. He also had 11 rebounds and six assists. Tyrese Maxey added 22 points and 11 assists. Kyle Kuzma scored 28 points for Washington. The Wizards have lost four straight to fall to 1-5.

NHL

Boston rookies John Beecher and Mason Lohrei scored their first career NHL goals less than four minutes apart in the first period as the Bruins won 3-2 at the Dallas Stars. Brad Marchand added a power-play goal in the third period and Jeremy Swayman stopped 34 shots for the Eastern Conference-leading Bruins on Monday. Boston got its 10th win in 12 games to start the season while rebounding from their first regulation loss two nights earlier at Detroit. It was the sixth goal this season for Marchand. Wyatt Johnston and Joe Pavelski had goals for the Dallas.

Nick Cousins pulled Florida into a tie in the final minute of regulation, Carter Verhaeghe scored 1:26 into overtime and the Panthers got a wild 5-4 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Florida led 3-0 barely 6 minutes into the contest, gave up the next four goals and then needed the late heroics from Cousins and Verhaeghe. Ryan Lomberg, Gustav Forsling and Aleksander Barkov also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 18 saves. Sean Kuraly, Boone Jenner, Alexandre Texier and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Spencer Martin made 35 saves in relief of Elvis Merzlinkins.

Calle Jarnkrok scored his second goal of the game 46 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 6-5 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Auston Matthews added two goals and an assist, Mitch Marner had a goal and three assists and Matthew Knies had a goal and two assists. Toronto dug out of an early 4-1 hole to improve to 5-4-2 and end an 0-2-2 slide. Jarnkrok scored his third goal of the season in the extra period after taking a pass from Morgan Rielly and redirecting the puck past Jonas Johansson. Toronto starter Ilya Samsonov allowed four goals on 12 shots in just over 15 minutes of action before getting the hook. Joseph Woll made 18 stops in relief.

MLB

The New York Mets are hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager, according to a person familiar with the decision. Mendoza spent the past four seasons across town as Aaron Boone’s bench coach with the New York Yankees. He replaces Buck Showalter, who was fired by the Mets at the end of last season. It's the first high-profile hire by new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who took over his hometown team early last month.

The Chicago Cubs have hired manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee, landing the former big leaguer with a record-breaking contract and firing David Ross in a tandem of surprising moves. The 53-year-old Counsell became the majors’ highest paid manager with a five-year contract worth more than $40 million. That's according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the terms weren’t announced. Ross went 262-284 in four seasons with Chicago, winning the NL Central in 2020 in his first year in charge. Counsell led the budget-conscious Brewers to five playoff appearances in the last six years.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was among seven players given $20,325,000 qualifying offers by their former teams as the free agent market opened for 168 players. All seven players are likely to turn down the offers by the Nov. 14 deadline to accept in favor of multiyear contracts on the open market. In addition to the Los Angeles Angels’ offer to Ohtani, the others to receive qualifying offers were outfielder Cody Bellinger, pitchers Josh Hader and Blake Snell, Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray and third baseman Matt Chapman. By making a qualifying offer, a team could receive draft-pick compensation when high school and college players are selected next July

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is a finalist for the AL MVP award, along with teammates Corey Seager and Marcus Semien of the World Series champion Texas Rangers. Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. headlines the remaining contenders for the National League prize, joined by Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. The top three finishers in voting for each of the major individual awards presented annually by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America were announced Monday night. Winners will be revealed next week. Gerrit Cole, Kevin Gausman and Sonny Gray are finalists for the American League Cy Young Award. In the NL, it’s Zac Gallen, Blake Snell and Logan Webb.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Terrence Edwards had 24 points and Raekwon Horton made a 3-pointer with 8.6 seconds left in overtime, sending James Madison past No. 4 Michigan State for a 79-76 victory. Tyson Walker scored 35 points for Michigan State, but he had the ball poked away from behind in the closing seconds of the season opener. The Spartans shot 36.1% overall. They missed 19 of 20 3-point shots and made just 23 of 37 free throws. Walker made a layup to give Michigan State a four-point lead with 1:26 left in regulation, and it lost the advantage at both ends of the court.

Defending national champion and No. 1 LSU lost to No. 20 Colorado 92-78 on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Series. Frida Formann scored 27 points and Aaronette Vonleh added 24 for Colorado. According to ESPN, this is the first time since the 1995-96 season that the No. 1 team and defending champion lost the opener. Jaylyn Sherrod totaled 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Buffaloes. Mikaylah Williams led LSU with 17 points, Angel Reese had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Sa’Myah Smith scored 16 points and Hailey Van Lith and had 14 points.

Women’s Basketball

UAlbany 58 Merrimack 55

Men play tonight at 7 at UMass.

Siena Men

73-71 in home opener over Holy Cross

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

A former college football staffer shared documents with Michigan that showed a Big Ten opponent had spreadsheets of the Wolverines’ signs last year obtained before his team played Michigan. The material relied on intelligence gathered from multiple conference schools that had already played the Wolverines, according to the former staffer. He says he has since given Michigan the material along with screenshots of text-message exchanges with staffers at other Big Ten schools. The alleged actions are potentially in violation of the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy. Michigan is under NCAA investigation for impermissible scouting.

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Columbus at Atlanta 7 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville 9 p.m.

