Authorities searching for missing Massachusetts men last believed to be in Vermont

Officials are searching for two men from Massachusetts who were last known to have been in northern Vermont.

Jahim Solomon, a 21-year-old from Pittsfield, and Eric White, a 21-year-old from Chicopee, were reported missing on October 15th.

The men are believed to be traveling together and had not been in touch with their families for several days. Family members said the men had been in the areas of Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville, and Stowe.

Solomon is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with a muscular build, with blue/hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last reported to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and an orange camouflage baseball hat with the letters DBF.

White is described as 5 feet 9 to 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Solomon and White is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Derby at 802-334-8881 or leave an anonymous online tip.