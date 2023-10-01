© 2023
Search continues for 9-year-old possibly abducted from Moreau State Park

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 1, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT
Police are looking for a 9-year-old girl missing since Saturday night.
NYS Police
Police are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl who had been camping with her family in upstate New York. Charlotte Sena was last seen on Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles north of Albany.

Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters Sunday that the girl had been riding her bike around a loop in the bucolic park around dinnertime with other children when she decided to ride one last loop by herself.

Her parents became alarmed when the fourth grader failed to come back after 15 minutes. Police said it was possible she was abducted. The more than 100 searchers Sunday included police, forest rangers and civilians.

