Firefox’s most recent update (v.115) is having issues playing the livestream. NPR Digital and Firefox have stated they are investigating the issue. In the meantime, we recommend listening with another browser (e.g. Chrome) or device (e.g. mobile app).
News
Morning Edition

Morning Headlines with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman 7/27/23

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Ivan Lajara,
Alexander Babbie
Published July 27, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT
Ivan Lajara

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Ivan Lajara, Senior Editor for The Daily Freeman, about Saugteries Police Chief Joseph Sinagra being placed on administrative leave.

