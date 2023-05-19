New York approves two cannabis delivery dispensaries

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management has approved two delivery-only adult-use cannabis retailers. One of them is located in Plattsburgh.

The state’s cannabis control board announced Friday that The Cannabis Place in Queens and North Country Roots, also known as ElevateADK, in Plattsburgh are now licensed to deliver adult-use cannabis.

Essential Flowers in Albany was previously licensed for delivery.

The product cannot be sold or delivered to individuals under the age of 21 and sales are limited to up to three ounces of cannabis flower and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis, such as oils, daily.

There are now a dozen licensed cannabis retailers in New York state.