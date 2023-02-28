NewsChannel 13 chief meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC regional forecast 2/28/23

Snow this morning, tapering off to rain and snow showers later in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Storm Totals:

6-10 inches in the higher terrain of the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Adirondacks, the Southern Green Mountains and the Berkshires.

4-8 inches along the I-88 corridor, the Greater Capital District, the Central Adirondacks, Central Vermont and the rest of interior Southern New England.

2-4 inches in the mid and lower Hudson Valley, the Champlain Valley and the Northern Adirondacks and closer to the Canadian border with NY and VT.

Becoming partly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Some morning sun, then increasing clouds with the chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.