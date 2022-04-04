Budget extender ensures an even later NYS spending plan

The New York state legislature is poised to pass short-term spending authorization after failing once again to reach an agreement with Governor Kathy Hochul on a state budget, which is now four days late.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie says the extender ensures that 62,000 state employees who work at hospitals, prisons, and other institutional settings will be paid on time Wednesday.

“We want to make sure that all of our dedicated public servants are getting their paycheck,” Heastie said. “And it will give us a couple more days to finish this process up.”

The budget’s been held up as Governor Hochul, a fellow Democrat, presses for changes to the 2019 criminal justice reforms, which ended cash bail for most crimes.

Hochul wants to once again make some gun-related crimes eligible for bail. The governor also wants to amend changes to the state’s discovery laws, which allow defendants to see, in a timely manner, any evidence against them in order to prepare their defense. Prosecutors say the 2019 law makes it too difficult for them to build cases, and they’ve had to drop charges in many instances.

The governor also wants to revise what’s known as Kendra’s Law to make it easier to mandate that mentally ill New Yorkers who might be a danger to themselves or others be hospitalized or be required to receive outpatient treatments.

Many Democratic lawmakers championed the bail reform laws as a way to treat Black and Brown New Yorkers more equitably in the criminal justice system. They have been reluctant to make some of the changes without seeing more evidence that the reforms are linked to the crime spike in New York and the nation.

Heastie says Hochul’s proposed criminal justice changes, and other items not directly related to the state’s spending plan, were bound to drag the process out.

“I predicted this,” Heastie said. “If we’re going to be dealing with a budget with all these conversations around policy, it’s going to be late. So here we are.”

The Speaker says the Assembly’s budget plan did not include any policy items. He says those should be debated outside of budget talks.

Hochul, speaking during a virtual address at an awards ceremony Sunday, says she doesn’t expect the budget to be delayed much longer.

“I’m going to continue to work hard so we can make sure that everyone in their streets, in their homes, in their communities and at work feel very safe,” Hochul said. “So we’ll be making some announcements at the conclusion of that soon,” Hochul said.

The governor has not answered any questions or spoken in any detail on the budget since March 25th. Private meetings between the governor and legislative leaders have been conducted through Zoom, so unlike past years, journalists haven’t been able to wait outside meeting rooms and ask questions when the leaders enter and leave.

Government watchdog groups say the 2022 budget talks are among the most secretive in recent history.

Blair Horner, with the New York Public Interest Research Group and a WAMC commentator, says Hochul promised transparency when she took office in August 2021.

“This has been one of the most secretive budgets I’ve ever seen,” said Horner. “I feel sort of like I’m in the Vatican City waiting for the smoke to come out of the chimney, in terms of how much information we have on how things are going to play out.”

Even legislative leaders, who need to approve the budget plan, have at times been kept in the dark.

Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins says she didn’t know about a controversial plan to build a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills, which could cost taxpayers over a billion dollars, until Hochul and NFL officials announced it. Three days after the deal was announced, Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, says she still had not seen all of the details.

“We are still trying to figure out what the parameters are,” Stewart-Cousins said on March 31.

There are few details on other items that are still on the table, including one measure to require that home health care workers be paid one and a half times the minimum wage, and another that would create universal child care.

Talks are active about providing New Yorkers some relief on the soaring gasoline prices, either by suspending the state’s gas tax or mailing out rebate checks. And Hochul’s proposal to make permanent a rule created earlier in the pandemic that allowed restaurants to offer alcoholic drinks to go along with a food order is still being discussed.