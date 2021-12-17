SportsReport: Nets defeat 76ers; Knicks defeat Rockets

NFL:

The Kansas City Chiefs are closer to another AFC West title after outlasting the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime.

Travis Kelce scored on a 34-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in OT to send the Chiefs past the Chargers, 34-28. Kelce caught a tying 7-yard touchdown pass with 1:16 left in the fourth quarter, then ended the game with his catch-and-run in overtime.

Justin Herbert gave the Chargers a 28-21 lead with 2:19 remaining on a 8-yard TD pass to Keenan Allen.

Mahomes finished 31 of 47 for a season-high 410 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Kelce had 10 receptions for a career-best 191 yards and two touchdowns.

Los Angeles’ defeat came after a terrifying injury to tight end Donald Parham. The 24-year-old appeared to lose consciousness after slamming his head on the turf in the first quarter. He was helped off on a stretcher and taken to a hospital, where the team said he is in stable condition.

The NFL has updated its protocols in reaction to an increase in COVID-19 cases around the league, and it is pushing booster shots as the most effective protection against the coronavirus.

As part of its protocol changes, the NFL is requiring masks regardless of vaccination status, and remote or outdoor meetings. It also is stopping in-person meals and prohibiting outside visitors while on team travel. Chief medical officer Allen Sills cited the omicron strain for the uptick in positive tests.

The league is also making some changes to its protocols that would allow vaccinated players who test positive to return sooner.

Approximately 100 NFL players across the 32 teams have tested positive this week.

Elsewhere around the NFL:

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed another practice on Thursday because of his sprained ankle suffered in last weekend’s loss at Cleveland. The Ravens have remained hopeful Jackson can play Sunday against Green Bay, but he continues to miss preparation time. Tyler Huntley will start if Jackson is sidelined.

A person familiar with the situation tells the AP that Browns backup quarterback Case Keenum has tested positive for the coronavirus. Keenum was slotted to start Saturday with Baker Mayfield sidelined after testing positive with COVID-19. Cleveland placed eight players on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday and six more Wednesday, including Mayfield.

Washington has placed three more players on the COVID-19 list. That brings the team total to 21, including two players on injured reserve and two on the practice squad. Safety Sam Curl was the only starter added to the list Thursday and was joined by centers Keith Ismael and Tyler Larsen.

Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett was put on the COVID-19 list along with running back Alex Collins. Lockett has a team-high 62 receptions for 1,023 yards and six touchdowns.

The Bears were missing all three of their coordinators because of COVID-19 protocols Thursday as they prepared for Monday night’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Bears coach Matt Nagy said offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor were participating remotely in meetings this week. Chicago has put five players on the COVID-19 reserve list since Monday and have six on it overall, plus the three coordinators.

Browns tight end David Njoku has been activated from the COVID-19 list, adding a playmaker heading into Saturday’s game against Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the virus shelved coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose status for this week remains in question. The Browns had 17 players, including 10 starters, on the COVID-19 list.

Saints coach Sean Payton returned to practice on Thursday after staying home on Wednesday. The team said the coach was “under the weather,” but had tested negative for COVID-19.

Miami rookie receiver Jaylen Waddle has been placed in the coronavirus protocol. The sixth overall draft pick already set a franchise record for receptions by a rookie with 86.

Researchers have diagnosed former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson as suffering from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room at age 38 in February. He played 12 seasons with the Chargers and Buccaneers before retiring in 2018.

Former NFL offensive lineman Len Hauss has died at 79. Hauss was a five-time Pro Bowl selection at center during a 14-year football career with Washington from 1964-77. He started every game over his last 13 NFL seasons and helped Washington reach the Super Bowl after the 1972 season.

NBA:

The Golden State Warriors have company atop the NBA overall standings.

The Suns scored 58 points in the paint and rolled to a 118-98 rout of the Wizards. JaVale McGee dropped in 17 points and Deandre Ayton added 15 as the two big men helped Phoenix pull even with the Warriors for the NBA’s best record at 23-5. Cam Johnson had 13 points on 4 of 6 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range. That helped the Suns win for the 22nd time in their last 24 games since a 1-3 start.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 26 points on 11 of 18 shooting. Washington has dropped four straight and seven of eight to fall to .500 at 15-15.

Checking out Thursday’s other NBA action:

Kevin Durant highlighted his 34-point night by making a game-tying, four-point play with 1:46 remaining in the Nets’ 114-105 downing of the 76ers. Durant also had 11 rebounds and eight assists for Brooklyn, which was missing seven players due to coronavirus health and safety protocols. Blake Griffin and Nic Claxton both added a season-high 17 points in the Nets’ fourth straight win and Sixers’ third consecutive loss.

The Knicks’ four-game losing streak is over after Immanuel Quickly hit seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points in their 116-103 win over the Rockets. The Knicks were 17 of 36 from beyond the arc, with Quickly going 7-for-10. Evan Fournier dropped in 23 points and Julius Randle had 21 for the Knicks, who were without four players because of health and safety protocols.

Caris LeVert scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half and was 12 of 18 from the field as the Pacers sent the Pistons to their 13th straight loss, 122-113. Justin Holiday added 17 points for Indiana, which shot 50% in taking a 70-64 halftime lead. Saddiq Bey led the Pistons with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while first overall pick Cade Cunningham added 19 points for Detroit.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn’s James Harden as past league MVP’s currently sidelined by coronavirus concerns.

Westbrook played 42 minutes in the Lakers’ overtime win at Dallas on Wednesday. The Lakers said he would not play Friday night in Minnesota, along with four other players because of virus issues and two more because of injuries.

All that means that the Lakers would have no more than 10 available players on their roster for the game against the Timberwolves.

In other NBA news:

The Nets have signed well-traveled guard Langston Galloway as the team deals with the NBA’s coronavirus protocol. The move gave the Nets nine players for Thursday’s game against the 76ers, one over the minimum. Galloway has played for five teams in seven NBA seasons. The Nets have nine players listed as out on their injury report, including those in COVID-19 protocols.

Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, one day after scoring 23 points in a win over the Rockets. The 20-year-old Okoro has scored at least 16 points in his last four games while helping the surprising Cavs reel off five straight wins and improve to 18-12. The Cavaliers said his status will be updated “at the appropriate time.”

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson has received a biologic injection that is meant to promote bone healing in the area of his right foot that he fractured this past offseason. The team says Williamson will be “limited to low-impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period.” The Pelicans say another round of imaging on Williamson’s foot is expected in four to six weeks to measure his progress.

NHL:

The Florida Panthers are in a funk right now after tying the best 11-game start in NHL history.

The Panthers absorbed their third straight regulation loss as Jonathan Quick turned back 40 shots in the Kings’ 4-1 win at Florida. Anze Kopitar (AHN’-zhay KOH’-pih-tahr) and Dustin Brown scored second-period goals, and Olli Maata tallied for the first time in 75 games.

Florida was without seven players because of COVID-19 protocols. The Panthers had to recall four players from their AHL affiliate after Aaron Ekblad and Frank Vatrano were ruled out earlier in the day.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

Nino Niederreiter’s second goal of the night broke a third-period tie in the Hurricanes’ 5-3 victory over the Red Wings. Niederreiter snapped a 3-3 deadlock 18 seconds into the final period to lead the short-handed Hurricanes. Carolina was without team scoring leader Sebastian Aho, second-leading scorer Andrei Svechnikov, captain Jordan Staal, Ian Cole, Seth Jarvis and Steven Lorentz due to COVID-19 protocol.

The Lightning knocked off the Senators, 2-1 as Andrei Vasilevskiy set an NHL record for wins in a calendar year. Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots in his 62 win of 2021, breaking the mark set by Marc-Andre Fleury with the Penguins in 2009. Steven Stamkos picked up his 900th career point for Tampa Bay, which also got a goal and an assist out of Victor Hedman.

The Predators were 5-2 winners over the Avalanche behind Filip Forsberg’s two goals and an assist. Tanner Jeannot scored and added an assist as Nashville extended its season-high winning streak to six games. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist for Colorado, which had won five in a row.

The Oilers’ six-game losing streak is over after Jesse Puljujarvi had two goals and an assist in their 5-2 verdict over the Blue Jackets. Derek Ryan, Brendan Perlini and Warren Foegele also scored to help Edmonton win for the first time in six home games. Gustav Nyquist and Justin Danforth scored for Columbus, which has lost eight of its last 10.

Tage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout, sending the Sabres to a 3-2 decision over the Wild. Dylan Cozens and Mark Pysyk scored for the Sabres, who handed Minnesota its third straight loss since an eight-game winning streak. Cam Talbot made 38 saves for the Wild.

Brock Boeser scored twice and the Canucks improved to 6-0 under head coach Bruce Boudreau with a 5-2 victory over the Sharks. Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller and Jason Dickinson also scored as the Canucks extended their resurgence since Boudreau replaced the fired Travis Green less than two weeks ago. Thatcher Demko made 34 saves for Vancouver.

Cal Clutterbuck scored twice and the Islanders improved to 3-3-3 in their last nine by downing the depleted Bruins, 3-1. Semyon Varlamov stopped 40 shots for his first win of the season, helping New York claim its second straight home victory after opening UBS Arena with second consecutive losses. Anthony Beauvillier also scored against the Bruins, who were missing seven players due to COVID protocols.

The Devils grabbed a quick 1-0 lead before the Golden Knights scored four straight to earn their third straight win, 5-3 at New Jersey. Dylan Coghlan, William Carrier, William Karlsson and Nicolas Roy tallied after Jack Hughes opened the scoring 1:41 after the opening faceoff. The Devils lost their fourth in a row and fell to 2-8-2 in their last 12 games.

The Canadiens picked up a 3-2 win over the Flyers as Jonathan Drouin provided the only shootout goal. Artturi Lehkonen and Laurent Dauphin scored in regulation for Montreal. Cayden Primeau, son of former Philadephia player Keith Primeau, allowed two goals on 38 shots.

The Boston Bruins have placed forwards Anton Blidh and Trent Frederic and goalie Jeremy Swayman in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Bruins now have six players in the protocol. Coach Bruce Cassidy tested positive Nov. 30, and just rejoined the team on Monday.

The Montreal Canadiens and Philadelphia Flyers played in an empty Bell Centre at request of Quebec public health officials.

In other NHL news:

Canucks president and interim general manager Jim Rutherford has named Stan Smyl vice president of hockey operations. The 62-year-old Smyl as a star player for the Canucks from 1978-91. He will work closely with Rutherford on all hockey operations matters, including player personnel decisions and internal operations.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL:

Second-ranked Duke is 8-1 after earning its seventh straight home win.

Wendell Moore Jr. had 21 points and Paolo Banchero had 16 as the Blue Devils rolled past Appalachian State, 92-67. Moore made 8 of 11 shots and had five rebounds and six assists for Duke, which ended the first half on a 20-9 run for a 13-point lead.

The Mountaineers got within five before the Blue Devils nailed three straight 3-pointers to bring the lead back to double-digits.

Saturday’s men’s basketball showdown between No. 15 Ohio State and No. 21 Kentucky has been canceled because of positive COVID-19 results within the Buckeyes program.

The Wildcats are still scheduled to travel to Las Vegas and are working with Classic officials to find a possible replacement for Saturday to fill the void.

It’s unclear whether fourth-ranked UCLA’s game Saturday against North Carolina in Las Vegas will be impacted after the Bruins had to cancel Wednesday’s home game against Alabama State due to COVID-19 protocols.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL:

Quarterback Adrian Martinez is heading to Kansas State from Nebraska.

The four-year starting quarterback for the Cornhuskers has announced his transfer. He is immediately eligible.

Martinez was a three-time captain at Nebraska but went just 14-25 as the starter. He completed 61.8% of his passes for 2,863 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this past season.

Also around college football:

Michigan State All-America running back Kenneth Walker is skipping the Peach Bowl and his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Fifth-year senior quarterback Myles Brennan has decided to exit the transfer portal and return to LSU under new head coach Brian Kelly.

MLB:

Veteran MLB infielder Freddy Galvis has signed a two-year deal with the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in Japanese baseball.

Galvis played for the Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles this year. The shortstop has also played for the San Diego, Toronto and Cincinnati. Last season marked his second stint with the Phillies.

