The New York State Energy Planning Board approves the 2025 State Energy Plan

In 2024, work began to update New York’s recommendations to meet energy needs through 2040. And on Tuesday, the New York State Energy Planning Board unanimously approved a state energy plan. The plan embraces a broad strategy that some environmental groups have labeled as too conservative.

The objectives for state energy policy focus on reliability, affordability and equity.

And, as New York Gov. Kathy Hochul noted in letter announcing the plan, the idea is for an all-of-the above energy strategy. This includes investments in renewable energy sources like hydropower, solar, onshore and offshore wind, and advanced nuclear power but also relies on “modern gas infrastructure to keep the system stable during the transition.”

As a result, the plan is enjoying support from some conservative state lawmakers and utility companies, while garnering some criticism from environmentalists.

Energy Planning Board member and New York Secretary of State Walter Moseley noted affordability, land use and community infrastructure were key to his conditions.

“This comprehensive and pragmatic plan will serve as a blueprint for effective energy policy that addresses New York’s economic, social and environmental needs. New York is leading by pairing decarbonization with community-centered programs like housing, job creation, affordability, downtown revitalization and ensuring equitable benefits.”

Board Chair and NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen Harris said the plan is ambitious in an evolving environment that depends on national markets, other states and federal and international policies.

“An abundant, reliable, affordable clean energy system is one that will support widespread prosperity for our state. And it is our responsibility to lead New York into that future using the framework that this plan sets forth.”

But the New York Offshore Wind Alliance and the Alliance for Clean Energy issued a joint statement Tuesday saying the energy plan ignores cleaner options and, in relation to wind, is overly conservative. Alliance for Clean Energy Executive Director Marguerite Wells says the plan could be more proactive and ambitious regarding renewable energy and energy efficiency.

“The state has a law called the CLCPA. It’s the clean energy law in the state of New York, passed 6 years ago, and it was very ambitious and it is still in effect. This state energy plan treats it as if it’s guidance not state law. We think it should still be treated as state law and work towards important goals to get more clean energy and energy efficiency built. And we feel like what’s in the plan is just not as good as it could be.”

The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, or CLCPA, requires greenhouse gas reductions and conversion to clean energy by 2040.

Wells acknowledges there are some good aspects to the plan, but says New York needs to be more aggressive.

“It acknowledges that the state needs to keep procuring renewable energy, both on shore and off shore. That’s good. It makes some mention of energy storage, just not as strongly as we think would be possible. It acknowledges that the federal headwinds are impacting our ability to deploy energy here in New York. I mean it’s certainly a thoughtful plan. I think there’s quite a lot that we can still do and it doesn’t have to be put into the energy plan to be done. And I think we need to do those things.”

The plan’s nod to natural gas pleased a variety of stakeholders. For instance, New York State Sen. Jake Ashby, a Republican from Castleton, said the plan isn’t perfect, “but it does acquiesce to reality in a couple of critical ways, including its affirmation of the importance of natural gas well beyond 2030.” Meanwhile, National Grid New York President Sally Librera said the plan “recognizes critical electric and natural gas infrastructure investments are needed to meet the growing demands of our customers, including businesses that power our economy.”

Panel Member and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton characterized the energy plan as comprehensive and well-crafted.

“This really represents continued focus on clean energy and that diversification that’s really necessary to meet our future energy needs, but also to ensure that we are ratcheting down emissions, that we’re transitioning to a clean energy future and importantly seeing those really critical environmental and public health benefits.”

