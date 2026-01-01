Frequently Asked Questions about the WAMC App

Why isn’t the app updating on my phone?

If you are using an iPhone or iOS product, you will have to update your current app. The app will be bare of our content, as this is our old app. It will have a direct link to our new version in the App Store. Once you download the new version, you should be able to access our new app.

If you are using an Android product, the app should update automatically. If you encounter issues using the app, please re-download the application.

If you are not able to access the app through these methods, please contact web@wamc.org for help.

Is this free?

Yes, the app is totally free. If you wish to support WAMC’s reporting and digital tools, you can make a pledge through these methods. Link to pledge.

Do I need to make an account?

No, the app is free. You never have to create an account or login. The app does not store your data.

Will I get too many notifications?

We intend to use notifications sparingly. If you are receiving too many notifications from our app, you can go to Settings > Notification Center > WAMC App, where you can adjust your notifications settings.

How do I contact WAMC or report a problem with the app?

Please contact web@wamc.org for help. Include details about the issue you’re encountering.

Will this replace the website, or do I still need to visit wamc.org?

Our app is a native mobile experience, allowing you to stream our live broadcast, read our news stories, and listen to our programs on demand.

Is this going to take up a lot of storage?

Nope! It will take up no more space than the old version of the app did.

Do I need to give it my location?

You do not have to share your location through this app. We do not track your location at WAMC.

Can I listen offline / download episodes?

This is not a current capability on our shows.

Does it work in the background (i.e., can I keep listening while using other apps)?

Yes, as long as the other apps don’t have audio that would interfere with the stream.