'DIY-ing into existence': Mass. punk festival, Albany band discuss creating an inclusive punk scene

QueerCore Fest, an annual do-it-yourself punk show, returns in Easthampton, Massachusetts this Friday and Saturday. WAMC's Sajina Shrestha spoke with festival organizer Ben Delozier and Albany band Daisy Chain about the event's efforts to create an inclusive space within the Northeastern Hardcore music scene.

QUEERCORE FEST

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Ben Delozier: Queercore is for everybody, that's maybe part of the point. The real heart of Queercore is this fundamental belief that beyond even music, a belief we all collectively hold that when we see ourselves, seeing ourselves in the people around us is an essential part of being human. When we see ourselves reflected in the people around us, that's what tells us we belong here. That's what tells us that that we can be a part of what's happening here. That's when we can participate in creating the scene that we're witnessing. We're not just a witness, kind of isolated from that. That we actually get to be a part of co-creating that, and I think that's something all human beings can relate to.

Aaron Stoquert / Put Over Photo Issley Manzi, from Film and Gender, performs at a previous Queercore Fest.

Ben Delozier: We're all trying to connect with each other. We're all trying to feel some sort of humanity. That's what this fest is really about. It's about centering the experience of queer, transgender, diverse people of color, immigrant folks. How are spaces spaces that those folks are walking into and saying yes, this is a space for me, or no, it is not. And being able to see yourself represented in that space, being able to see yourself represented by the people are on the stage, it's a huge part of knowing, 'This is a space that I get to be a part of, that I might feel safer in. And from that place, you get to actually come alive alongside these people.

Sajina Shrestha: It's interesting that you touch on creating a space because that's something that's is very much in the mainstream talks right now. The erasure of people in history who have been different, specifically with DEI and renaming of centers. We could even point to the taking down and coming back up of the flag at the Stonewall Monument. I was interested in learning more about just, how does Queercore act as a space where would you say it's almost like an invitation for people to partake in being part of something?

Ben Delozier: When you see things that represent your experience of being human in the world, being erased, being taken away, becoming less visible. I mean, is something that you relate to and identify with, Is it visible around you? Can you trust that there are places and people that are going to receive that that you're going to connect with? And the less that the things that represent that are visible, the less that you feel that that's true. And so, once again, when things are happening on a systemic level that are targeting certain people groups in particular, that's where I think we, as QueerCore collective, are really seeing that it's our job to rally around each other. It is our job to DIY into existence those spaces where they might not be happening, so people can have that visceral reminder, that embodied reminder, when they step into the space.

Sajina Shrestha: How would you say Daisy Chain embodies what it means to be Queercore?

Watch DAISYCHAINFIN (2).mp4

Ben Delozier: There's so many things, but their music is so profound to me. They have some of the most beautiful instrumentation. I mean, their guitar work is incredible, and it just has this really delicate oscillateing between this stunningly delicate guitar work to these just huge bombastic riffs. And there's so much emotion in it, and you feel that from their vocalist. The emotion behind it is palpable. You can feel the humanity in it, and that's what I think one of the things that's magical about all live music, but particularly you know, kind of the more emotive punk and hardcore stuff is there's just a rawness to it that they embody so well.

Ben Delozier: And as soon as they come off stage, they are some of the most approachable human beings. Anybody could step up, and they would greet you with a smile and sincere welcome, and want to connect with you on whatever it was that you wanted to talk about. But and as simple as that is, because we're just talking about being open, welcoming human beings to each other. When you are that approachable, when the lines start to get blurred between who's on stage and who's off, that's where I think you really start feeling the magic of, 'oh, this is not about band and audience. This is about every single person in this room literally coming together to co-create the experience together.' every single person here, gets to be a part of that. And I think bands like Daisy Chain just embodied that invitation with just their sweet demeanor and openness.

DAISY CHAIN

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Sajina Shrestha: Daisy Chain, you guys recently came up on one year, and you've performed in so many areas in the Northeast. You played recently in Vermont, you played in Massachusetts, you play in Albany all the time. And something I wanted to note was that when I'm in your show, something that Ben brought up: there's a mix of palpable vocals and riffs at the same time. I want to dig into that a little. Tell me more about what goes into making a Daisy Jane song.

Thomas Kita, guitarist: From my end, it just comes from something that I really need to get off my chest when I when I write the guitar parts. If it's something that's catching my ear and it excites me, musically. If I think it's a concept that we could really build on.

Sajina Shrestha: What about that specifically makes it a Daisy Chain song?

Thomas Kita: It's doing more with less, which is so funny because our music is so busy. But I feel like,instrument wise, I only have guitar. Chris only has drums. Terry only has vocals. So, trying to fill the room with a song with so little moving parts is what excites me about it.

Chris Puccini, drummer: Yeah, drum-wise, i just kind of sit in the groove. I just try to feel it.

Sajina Shrestha: What does feeling it look like?

Chris Puccini: It could look like a lot of things. It honestly depends on the the song I'm playing to. I'm usually just trying to bring out the most the most energy and the most emotion possible.

Sajina Shrestha: Speaking of playing, performances come to mind. When I'm at a Daisy Chain show, what I always notice is when there's minorities in the crowd. At the end of the set, they always make a point to come up to Terry to talk to him. They say, "Hey, I really liked seeing you on stage. It was really cool. Terry, I was wondering if you could talk more about that. Tell me more about what's happening in that moment when these people are coming up to you?

Terry Jackson: Well, it honestly feels great because whenever I do go to a show, and it's something I immediately notice, admittedly. Where are the people of color? And I'm trying to make an effort to talk to those people that look like me, it always makes me happy to see. So when people do come up to me and they say they like the music or they just like the performance. It really warms the heart, it's a cool exchange. I always make an effort to have those conversations because I really do think there should be more people of color and more you know Black people in general like going to shows, start a band, do it. There's nothing stopping you from doing it. Itreally does feel cool to see it when it happens, and it's it's been happening more often. Where like I'm seeing people that look like me in the crowd, and it's cool. It's really cool.

Sajina Shrestha: Are you guys excited to play Queercore?

Terry Jackson: I mean, this was something that got put together for a while now. We've been looking forward to this for like months now, right? Oh yeah, yeah, yeah. So I'm really excited. We played when Queer collaborative put on a show in I want to say Amherst. That was awesome. It just showed me how cool what band and everyone was putting on, and how much they cared about the scene. It really put me in a good mood to go back there, and there's just so many talented bands playing that bill too. It's gonna be really good. I'm excited.

Thomas Kita: I share this very same sentiment. I'm a student during the day, and you know it's tough to not daydream about being a rock star and looking forward to these shows. It's like dreams coming true. I'm very thankful for it, and especially a place like that with honestly a lot of bands that I look up to. It'svery heartwarming to be able to share a stage and honestly just be a part of something as wonderful and cool as that whole festival.

