Rally at Rockland County hospital draws attention to impact of Medicaid cuts

Workers and advocates on Tuesday rallied outside Good Samaritan Hospital in response to fears the Rockland County facility could close because of Medicaid cuts from the One Big Beautiful Bill.

“We know these cuts mean fewer services, fewer jobs, more overcrowded ERs, longer wait times for life-saving care, more pressure on our hospitals and our nursing homes and staff,” said Maurice Larry at the rally, political coordinator for 1199SEIU in the Hudson Valley area.

A report from progressive-leaning group Public Citizen found the Rockland hospital is one of 45 New York facilities at heightened risk of closing due to Medicaid Cuts from H.R.1., known as the One Big Beautiful Bill.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated over $900 billion dollars in reductions to Medicaid over a decade and an increase of 10 million uninsured Americans from H.R.1.

“We're demanding that Congressman Mike Lawler keep his promise to the people of this district, C.D. 17, to the people here at Good Sam, might stop the cuts and save lives. Hands off Medicaid,” said Larry.

Neither Good Samaritan Hospital nor Lawler responded to a request for comment.