Youth After-School Intro to Woodworking

This hands-on after-school class teaches youths age 13 to 18 the fundamentals of building with wood, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 4:15-5:45 PM, for six weeks, under the guidance of multitalented woodworker and boat builder Max Smith.The first two weeks cover safety, power tool and hand tool use, and students will get their hands dirty practicing with a wide variety of tools to measure, cut, and shape wood.During the remaining four weeks, students will work on a variety of small projects that they can take home at the end of the course, whether a stool or lidded box with dovetail joints.These projects build skills in project planning, layout and design, measurement, fabrication, and assembly, and are a solid foundation for STEAM-based learning. This class offers applied learning for both college degree track students and vocational students, whether they'll go on to study architecture or engineering, or to start a career as a general contractor or furniture maker.As time permits, students can also stretch their creative muscles by adding decorative elements and finishes to their projects.Scholarships are available for this class, to cover 25%, 50% or 100% of tuition. Please apply before registering by Sept. 30th at the latest, but sooner is better as funds are first come first served.Times: Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 4:15 - 5:45 PM

Dates: Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28; Nov. 3-4, 10-11, 17-18

Instructor: Max Smith

Class size (max.): 8

Attendance (min.): 3*

Ages: 13-18

Skill level: basic/beginnerRegistration (includes materials):

Household & Above Members: $495**

General Public: $550

Register By: Oct. 11