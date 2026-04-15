You and Humanism
You and Humanism
HYBRID. How do we find purpose in life? Some people find that in religion, which leads to community and a moral code. People who are not religious also need a place to socialize, people with similar views to talk to and a moral code to live by. I will give a short HYBRID talk to explain how humanism does the same without a supernatural being telling us what to do. I will also talk about the American history of humanism. Then I will ask the humanists who are present live or on Zoom to explain how they came to humanism
New Paltz Community Center
06:14 PM - 08:02 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Hudson Valley Humanists
auer732@gmail.com
New Paltz Community Center
2 Veterans WayNew Paltz, New York 12561