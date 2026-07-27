WRCA PRESENTS FLAMENCO FUSION – MUSIC AND DANCE

WRCA CONCERT | FLAMENCO FUSION – MUSIC & DANCE

As part of the 2026 Arthur Patchett Memorial Music Series, curated by vocalist, composer, and WRCA Board member Judi Silvano, Wallkill River Center for the Arts (WRCA) is pleased to present FLAMENCO FUSION – MUSIC & DANCE.

This concert marks the return of this thrilling and highly popular trio to the WRCA music series. They are Daniel Pimentel, Guitar; Natalia de Aragon, Dance & Cajon; and Alfonso Cid, Voice & Flute

The concert will take place on Sunday, August 23, at 3PM, at the Ritz Lobby of Safe Harbors of the Hudson, 107 Broadway, Newburgh NY.

The concert is free and open to the public with a suggested donation of $20/person. Due to the intimate nature of concert locations and limited seating, advance registration is recommended.

To reserve your seat, register by purchasing a FREE ticket – at bottom of event page: https://wallkill.art/event/concert-flamingo-fusion-music-dance/

For more information email: info@wallkill.art

