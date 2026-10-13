Woven Ornament Workshop
Woven Ornament Workshop
Make three woven ornaments, perfect for the holiday season!
Participants will make three festive woven ornaments. Guided by local basket weaver, Sandy Salada, you will create an eight pointed snowflake and a puffy heart, and a reindeer woven in dyed reed. Spice up your Christmas decor with these handmade crafts! No prior experience is needed.
Material Fee required.
Suitable for ages 14 and up.
Shaker Heritage Society
$50-$55
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House RoadAlbany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org