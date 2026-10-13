Woven Ornament Workshop

Make three woven ornaments, perfect for the holiday season!

Participants will make three festive woven ornaments. Guided by local basket weaver, Sandy Salada, you will create an eight pointed snowflake and a puffy heart, and a reindeer woven in dyed reed. Spice up your Christmas decor with these handmade crafts! No prior experience is needed.

Material Fee required.

Suitable for ages 14 and up.