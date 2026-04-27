Woodstock Symphony Orchestra: Titan Unbound

The Woodstock Symphony Orchestra closes its forty-sixth season with “Titan Unbound.” Works include Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 with conductor Mina Kim doubling as piano soloist, and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, nicknamed “The Titan”.

The concert will be held on Saturday 05/16/26, 7:30 PM, at Saugerties High School, 310 Washington Avenue Ext., Saugerties NY 12477.

Tickets are available at woodstocksymphony.simpletix.com or at the door: Adults $40, Seniors and Veterans $35, and Students $10.

For information about the WSO, visit https://www.woodstocksymphony.org or call (845) 266-3517.

