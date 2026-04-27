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Woodstock Symphony Orchestra: Titan Unbound

Woodstock Symphony Orchestra: Titan Unbound

The Woodstock Symphony Orchestra closes its forty-sixth season with “Titan Unbound.” Works include Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 with conductor Mina Kim doubling as piano soloist, and Mahler’s Symphony No. 1, nicknamed “The Titan”.
The concert will be held on Saturday 05/16/26, 7:30 PM, at Saugerties High School, 310 Washington Avenue Ext., Saugerties NY 12477.
Tickets are available at woodstocksymphony.simpletix.com or at the door: Adults $40, Seniors and Veterans $35, and Students $10.
For information about the WSO, visit https://www.woodstocksymphony.org or call (845) 266-3517.

Saugerties High School
40/35/10
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Woodstock Symphony Orchestra
845-266-3517
wchorchestra@aol.com
https://www.woodstocksymphony.org/team-1
Saugerties High School
310 Washington Avenue
Saugerties, New York 12477