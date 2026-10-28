Woodstock Monoprint Invitational Exhibition
Woodstock Monoprint Invitational Exhibition
A survey of monoprints by contemporary artists created in the Kate McGloughlin Graphic Studio at the Woodstock School of Art
Exhibition runs: September 4 – October 9, 2027
Opening Reception: Saturday, September 4, 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Gallery Hours 9am-3pm, Closed on Sundays
Woodstock School of Art
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Oct 09, 2027.
Event Supported By
Woodstock School of Art
8456792388
nina.doyle@woodstockschoolofart.org
Artist Group Info
heather@woodstockschoolofart.org
Woodstock School of Art
2470 ROUTE 212WOODSTOCK, New York 12498
8456792388
heather@woodstockschoolofart.org