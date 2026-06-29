Woodstock Diamond Dance Festival 2026

Linda Diamond & Company, a professional contemporary dance group, will present a concert on Saturday August 22, 2026 at 6:3O PM. There will be a Fundraiser pre performance reception at 5:30 PM prior to the concert time. Location is 1766 Glasco Turnpike at the Woodstock Diamond Sokolow Dance Theatre in Woodstock, New York. Reservations suggested.

Celebrating 25 years of ongoing presentations in Woodstock, this award winning dance group will present a versatile program of choreography suitable for ages 6 to Adults. The theme of Survival and Triumph marks the program, which is an uplifting one for our times.

Ticket Admission: $40. for Pre performance reception includes wine and food + ticket price. 5:3OPM Tax deductible.

General Admission: 6:30 PM $20. or pay what you wish. Children ages 6 to 12 $5. All tickets are Tax deductible and receipts will be provided.

Handycap parking and seating with advance Reservation 845 679 7757

Parking next door at the Stadri Sign company. Front of theatre limited Handicap parking with reservation.