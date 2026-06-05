© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WOMEN AT THE WHEEL – A LEADERSHIP FORUM

WOMEN AT THE WHEEL – A LEADERSHIP FORUM

🚗✨ Join us June 17 for Women at the Wheel , a day dedicated to conversation, connection, leadership, and celebrating the incredible women making an impact across our industry and see how they are driving the automotive industry forward.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
Keynote presentation by Julia Landauer

Moderated networking session led by local women in automotive leaders

Industry panel featuring four accomplished women in automotive

Networking Moderator
Kolleen Tehan, Dealership Management Consultant, NADA

Panel Moderator
Rachel Tiede, News Channel 13 WNYT

Presented by the Eastern New York Coalition of Automotive Retailers represents the auto dealers of the Capital Region.

Saratoga National Golf Club
149
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ENYCAR -- The Eastern New York Coalition of Automotive Retailers, Inc.
518-452-0584
https://www.enycar.org
Saratoga National Golf Club
458 Union Ave
Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
518-583-4653
https://www.golfsaratoga.com/dine/events.html