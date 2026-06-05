WOMEN AT THE WHEEL – A LEADERSHIP FORUM

🚗✨ Join us June 17 for Women at the Wheel , a day dedicated to conversation, connection, leadership, and celebrating the incredible women making an impact across our industry and see how they are driving the automotive industry forward.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Keynote presentation by Julia Landauer

Moderated networking session led by local women in automotive leaders

Industry panel featuring four accomplished women in automotive

Networking Moderator

Kolleen Tehan, Dealership Management Consultant, NADA

Panel Moderator

Rachel Tiede, News Channel 13 WNYT

Presented by the Eastern New York Coalition of Automotive Retailers represents the auto dealers of the Capital Region.

