WOMEN AT THE WHEEL – A LEADERSHIP FORUM
WOMEN AT THE WHEEL – A LEADERSHIP FORUM
🚗✨ Join us June 17 for Women at the Wheel , a day dedicated to conversation, connection, leadership, and celebrating the incredible women making an impact across our industry and see how they are driving the automotive industry forward.
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
Keynote presentation by Julia Landauer
Moderated networking session led by local women in automotive leaders
Industry panel featuring four accomplished women in automotive
Networking Moderator
Kolleen Tehan, Dealership Management Consultant, NADA
Panel Moderator
Rachel Tiede, News Channel 13 WNYT
Presented by the Eastern New York Coalition of Automotive Retailers represents the auto dealers of the Capital Region.
Saratoga National Golf Club
149
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
ENYCAR -- The Eastern New York Coalition of Automotive Retailers, Inc.
518-452-0584
Saratoga National Golf Club
458 Union AveSaratoga Springs, New York 12866
518-583-4653