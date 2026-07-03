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“Witness” directed by Sondra Loring

“Witness” directed by Sondra Loring

Bridging worlds through movement, poetry and trust, this performance was born from years of creative risk, deep listening and radical collaboration. Created by the founder of MovingPotential, the work began inside the walls of Greene Correctional Facility where Loring led yoga, writing and dance improvisation workshops for incarcerated men. These quiet moments of breath and movement grew into a collective story — a shared language of resilience, imagination and dignity. Moving beyond the prison walls, artists on the outside respond to the work of those inside through dance “scores,” gestures and what Loring calls telepathic dancing — a practice of connection that defies separation. The result is part ritual, part performance and wholly human.

Union College's Henle Pavilion Dance Studio
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Union College's Department of Theatre and Dance
(518) 388-7129
danceprogram@union.edu
https://www.union.edu/theater-dance
Union College's Henle Pavilion Dance Studio
807 Union Street
Schenectady, New York 12308
(518) 388-7129
danceprogram@union.edu
https://www.union.edu/theater-dance/current-season