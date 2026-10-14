Wine Glass Dot Mandala Workshop
Wine Glass Dot Mandala Workshop
Paint a wine glass with a beautiful mandala.
Looking for just the right gift for your coworker, neighbor, teacher or friend? These beautiful hand-painted wine glasses are just the thing! In this class you will use dot mandala techniques to paint the outside of a 12 ounce stemmed wine glass. All supplies are included and no painting experience is necessary!
No need to return to pick up your fired glass a week later— students will need to fire these wine glasses in their oven at home. Please plan to transport your wine glasses home. Detailed firing instructions will be provided.
Shaker Heritage Society
$45-$50
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House RoadAlbany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org