Wine Glass Dot Mandala Workshop

Paint a wine glass with a beautiful mandala.

Looking for just the right gift for your coworker, neighbor, teacher or friend? These beautiful hand-painted wine glasses are just the thing! In this class you will use dot mandala techniques to paint the outside of a 12 ounce stemmed wine glass. All supplies are included and no painting experience is necessary!

No need to return to pick up your fired glass a week later— students will need to fire these wine glasses in their oven at home. Please plan to transport your wine glasses home. Detailed firing instructions will be provided.