WIltwyck Quilters Guild Sit and Sew
WIltwyck Quilters Guild Sit and Sew
Please join the Wiltwyck Quilters Guild for its last meeting of the 2025-2026 year.
We've planned a full day. Starting with our general meeting with elections of guild officers for next year, membership service pins and show-n-share, followed by socialization, lunch, quilt conversation and sewing. Meet fellow crafters and enjoy good company!
- bring a lunch and beverage
- bring your own sewing project
Grace Church
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Wiltwyck Quilters Guild
learntoquilt@yahoo.com