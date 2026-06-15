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WIltwyck Quilters Guild Sit and Sew

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WIltwyck Quilters Guild Sit and Sew

Please join the Wiltwyck Quilters Guild for its last meeting of the 2025-2026 year.
We've planned a full day. Starting with our general meeting with elections of guild officers for next year, membership service pins and show-n-share, followed by socialization, lunch, quilt conversation and sewing. Meet fellow crafters and enjoy good company!
- bring a lunch and beverage
- bring your own sewing project

Grace Church
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Wiltwyck Quilters Guild
learntoquilt@yahoo.com
https://wiltwyckquilters.org/
Grace Church
160 Seremma Court
Lake Katrine, New York 12449
http://wiltwyckquilters.org/