What the Declaration Means to Me

Join West Stockbridge Historical Society and TurnPark Art Space for the community reading of the words written or spoken over the past 250 years on the meaning of the Declaration of Independence.

Over the past 250 years, this important document has experienced many meanings and interpretations, from the original drafters to women, slaves and slave holders, abolitionists, suffragists, secessionists, civil rights leaders, up to current politicians.

Come participate in this different and enlightening reading of our most famous founding statement.

