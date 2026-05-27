What I Did for Love: Songs of Romance
What I Did for Love: Songs of Romance
Soprano Tinky Weisblat and pianist Jerry Noble will present “What I Did for Love,” a program of romantic numbers from the Great American Songbook. The pair will survey love in its various phases: longing for love, discovering love, love for friends, love gone awry, and looking back at love. Some songs will be funny; some, sad.
The concert is free, hosted by the Charlemont-Hawley Senior Center and the Charlemont-Hawley Cultural Council.
Charlemont Federated Church
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Charlemont Senior Center
4133394747
tinky@tinkycooks.com
Artist Group Info
Tinky Weisblat
drtinky@earthlink.net
Charlemont Federated Church
175 Main Street (Route 2)Charlemont, Massachusetts 01339
4133394294
drtinky@earthlink.net