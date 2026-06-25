What Blooms in the Moonlight: Live Art Performance & Ecstatic Dance

Celebrate the 250th anniversary of Ann Lee's arrival to our historic site with an evening of art, music, and dance.

Join us as we continue to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Ann Lee's arrival to our site in the spring of 1776, and her message of love, with an immersive evening of intuitive, improvisational music, inspired live art, and ecstatic dance; a nod to some of the experiences of early Shaker life and worship. The evening begins with a meditative live painting and sound performance that explores themes of ephemerality and impermanence. Then, the audience is invited to join the performers in a participatory guided ecstatic dance. No experience is needed. This is an invitation to foster love for oneself and the community through self-expression and connection. Light refreshments will be provided. Suggested $10 donation.

Featuring:

Live Painting, Music & Sound Performance by Kim and Brendan Tateo @lookalittlecloser

Ecstatic Dance led by Nicole Romanelli of Moving Peace @movingpeace

Date: Saturday, August 15

Time: 6:30-9 pm

Location: Shaker Heritage Society, 25 Meeting House Road

Schedule:

* Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

* Explore Shaker grounds - 6:30-7:30 pm

* Live painting & performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

* Guided ecstatic dance begins at 8:00 p.m.

Light refreshments will be provided.