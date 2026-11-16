This 42 annual celebration of the turning of the year is based on seasonal traditions from the Netherlands. The show opens as children set out their shoes in anticipation of Sinterklaas, the Dutch precursor to Santa Claus. Other scenes feature a lively wooden shoe dance, traditional Dutch social dances, and a Christmas Eve celebration in which a buttery porridge is left in the barn for the Nisse, a gnome-like Nordic spirit believed to protect farms and livestock. Audience favorites also return, including Abbot's Bromley, a traditional horndance performed with caribou antlers, beloved holiday selections such as Dona Nobis Pacem, and spirited musical favorites including Hail Smiling Morn. Enthusiastic audience members will sing along and touch the Yule log with a sprig of holly for a whole year worth of good luck!