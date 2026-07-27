Wednesday Walk
Wednesday Walk
Embark on a tranquil midweek journey through LongHouse Reserve's 16-acre sculpture garden and nature sanctuary. In these weekly walks, expert docent Irwin Levy leads an intimate, hour-plus long tour that delves into the harmonious blend of art, design, and nature created and curated by founder Jack Lenor Larsen.
LongHouse Reserve
$0-20
Every 5 weeks through Aug 26, 2026.
Wednesday: 03:30 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 03:30 PM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
LongHouse Reserve
info@longhouse.org
LongHouse Reserve
133 Hands Creek RoadEast Hampton, 11937
631.329.3568
info@longhouse.org