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Wednesday Walk

Wednesday Walk

Embark on a tranquil midweek journey through LongHouse Reserve's 16-acre sculpture garden and nature sanctuary. In these weekly walks, expert docent Irwin Levy leads an intimate, hour-plus long tour that delves into the harmonious blend of art, design, and nature created and curated by founder Jack Lenor Larsen.

LongHouse Reserve
$0-20
Every 5 weeks through Aug 26, 2026.
Wednesday: 03:30 PM - 05:00 PM
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Event Supported By

LongHouse Reserve
info@longhouse.org
https://longhouse.org/
LongHouse Reserve
133 Hands Creek Road
East Hampton, 11937
631.329.3568
info@longhouse.org
https://longhouse.org/