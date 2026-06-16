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Wednesday Folk Traditions: ZIKINA

Wednesday Folk Traditions: ZIKINA

Uganda native Gideon fuses folk music with contemporary sounds. East African vocals are paired with the self-crafted traditional enanga, adungu, and kalimba instruments. His ensemble of Mike Cardozo, Roston Kirk and Kurt Eisele-Dyrli create a sonic landscape of intense grooves, joyous dance beats and dreamy textures that Gideon’s vocals cut through or float lightly above.

Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum
12
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

jennmilza@gmail.com
Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum
130 River Drive
Hadley, Massachusetts 01035
(413) 584-4699
pphmuseumassistant@gmail.com
http://www.pphmuseum.org/