Wednesday Folk Traditions: ZIKINA
Wednesday Folk Traditions: ZIKINA
Uganda native Gideon fuses folk music with contemporary sounds. East African vocals are paired with the self-crafted traditional enanga, adungu, and kalimba instruments. His ensemble of Mike Cardozo, Roston Kirk and Kurt Eisele-Dyrli create a sonic landscape of intense grooves, joyous dance beats and dreamy textures that Gideon’s vocals cut through or float lightly above.
Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum
12
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 8 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
jennmilza@gmail.com
Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum
130 River DriveHadley, Massachusetts 01035
(413) 584-4699
pphmuseumassistant@gmail.com