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Wanda Landowska’s World

Wanda Landowska’s World

Experience the genius of Wanda Landowska, the legendary musician who brought Baroque harpsichord music back to life. Discover how the harpsichord expresses the personal and national styles of composers like Couperin, Scarlatti, and more, all orbiting the central brilliance of Bach. Delve into Ladowska’s revolutionary ideas concerning musical understanding, Bach’s legacy, the distinctions between early and modern music, the harpsichord’s significance, and the performer-audience relationship.

Lakeville United Methodist Church
$15-80
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crescendo
crescendo@crescendomusic.org
https://crescendomusic.org/
Lakeville United Methodist Church
319 Main Street
Lakeville, Connecticut 06039