Wallkill Futures Exhibition
Wallkill Futures Exhibition
As climate change threatens to reshape communities and ecosystems, a new art project invites Hudson Valley residents to imagine possibilities for one of the region’s overlooked rivers. "Wallkill Futures" is a series of participatory, experiential art projects by artists Lize Mogel, FICTILIS, Matthew Friday, sTo Len, and Nancy Nowacek with and for communities along the Wallkill River in New York’s Hudson Valley. An exhibition at Unison Arts in New Paltz, NY, opens July 17 and runs through August 22. It features installations, co-created artworks, research materials, and speculative visions for the future of the Wallkill River.
Unison Arts
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Unison Arts
8452551559
info@unisonarts.org
Artist Group Info
Lize Mogel
info@walkingthewatershed.com
Unison Arts
68 Mtn. Rest RdNew Paltz, New York 12561
8452551559
info@unisonarts.org