Wallkill Futures Exhibition

As climate change threatens to reshape communities and ecosystems, a new art project invites Hudson Valley residents to imagine possibilities for one of the region’s overlooked rivers. "Wallkill Futures" is a series of participatory, experiential art projects by artists Lize Mogel, FICTILIS, Matthew Friday, sTo Len, and Nancy Nowacek with and for communities along the Wallkill River in New York’s Hudson Valley. An exhibition at Unison Arts in New Paltz, NY, opens July 17 and runs through August 22. It features installations, co-created artworks, research materials, and speculative visions for the future of the Wallkill River.