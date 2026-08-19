Voyage of the Rock Aliens & VHS Swap Meet

Big hair, bigger lasers, biggest mistake.

Join Sleepover Trading Co. for a brand new Sleepover Saturday with Voyage of the Rock Aliens (1984). It’s ’80s excess distilled: neon, synth-pop, Pia Zadora, a random Jermaine Jackson duet, and a guitar-wielding monster all so sincerely cheesy it could only exist in one decade.

A spaceship of guitar-toting aliens crash-lands in small-town Speelburgh (get it?), mistaking rock songs for a universal language. Between a rampaging musical monster, a lovesick biker gang, and a budding alien romance, the whole mess gets resolved the only way the ’80s knew how: with a concert. The eclectic cast includes Oscar winner Ruth Gordon (in one of her final roles), Nightbreed’s Craig Sheffer and The Hills Have Eyes icon Michael Berryman.

Come early for a free VHS swap meet from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Then the movie will kick off at 7:30pm with horror hostess Glam Stroker and a brand new preshow.