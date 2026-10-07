Vivek Sonar, Flute with Dibyarka Chatterjee, Tabla

Matagiri welcomes Vivek Sonar, an Indian flautist and composer who is a senior disciple of Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, recognized as a modern master of the bansuri.

Vivek learned basic vocal music from his father and later switched to the bansuri as his instrument. In 1997, he started flute lessons with Hariprasad Chaurasia. Sonar founded the first annual music festival, Bansuri Utsav, dedicated to the bansuri. He is a Grade A artist who has received numerous awards and performed internationally.

Vivek will be accompanied by Dibyarka Chatterjee, a tabla artist steeped in the Farrukhabad Gharana and trained by his father and guru, Pandit Samir Chatterjee. Born into a deeply musical family, he began learning tabla at age five. He has appeared with many of India's most respected artists including Pandit Jasraj, Pandit Buddhadev DasGupta, Pta. Lakshmi Shankar and Ustad Shujaat Khan.

This concert is presented with the support of the Diane and Garry Kvistad Foundation.