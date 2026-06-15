Vermont Suitcase Company: My Lady of Whims

With his annual fundraising gala fast approaching, where is the councilman’s daughter? If the papers discover she’s been playing “Shipyard Sally” with those bohemians down by the docks, his campaign is finished! Will Otto, the hired gun, rescue her in time? Will Louisa the maid claim the reward for herself? Can they succeed before the banker demolishes their historic hotel headquarters?

Action, intrigue, romance, international affairs, and so much more — “My Lady of Whims” has it all! Join The Vermont Suitcase Company as they unravel tangled threads and tie up loose ends in this silent film adaptation.