Veggies to Table's "To the Nines" Auction & Gala

Dress To the Nines ready to celebrate an evening of generosity, joy, and impact in support of our mission to bring top-quality organic vegetables and flowers to neighbors experiencing hunger and needing joy.

Guests will enjoy an open bar featuring champagne, wine, craft beer from Maine Beer Company, small plates and desserts prepared by Solo Pane and Solo Italiano, East Boothbay General Store, oysters generously donated from Glidden Point, Norumbega, and Pemaquid Oysters, Alain's famous French macarons, and unique prizes in both our Live and Silent Auctions.

We invite you to dress up, celebrate, and enjoy a beautiful night out in whatever style makes you feel festive and fabulous. This is your excuse to go all-out! Whether that means cocktail attire, formalwear, creative flair, or something uniquely your own, come dressed To The Nines and ready for an unforgettable evening.

August 9 from 5-7:30 PM.

Dress up. Show up. Raise a glass and a paddle. Let’s take it To the Nines.