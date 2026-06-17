Unplugged Nature Walk & Sound Healing with Rachel Lee Hovnanian and Cinnamon Brown

Join artist Rachel Lee Hovnanian and sound healer Cinnamon Brown for a two-part program inspired by presence, attention, and reconnection with the natural world.

Step away from the digital noise and onto the LongHouse grounds for an unplugged, sensory nature walk guided by Rachel Lee Hovnanian and Cinnamon Brown. Guests are invited to place their phones on silent and in a Yondr pouch before setting out. This act of intentional disconnection mirrors the spirit of Rachel Lee Hovnanian’s artistic practice as represented earlier this year in Nature Deficit Disorder at the Baltimore Museum of Art's Spring House.

Following the walk, guests will settle into the Pavilion for a relaxing sound healing session led by Cinnamon Brown. Let the resonant tones of various healing instruments wash over you, grounding the sensory experience from your time outdoors.

Enjoy a uniquely restorative experience for the mind, body, and spirit—no Wi-Fi required.

What to Bring:

Comfortable walking shoes.

A pillow and eye mask (optional) for deeper relaxation.

A light shawl or blanket, in case of a breeze.

An open heart and a willingness to receive healing vibrations.

About the Artists

Rachel Lee Hovnanian

Rachel Lee Hovnanian is a conceptual artist working across sculpture, installation, painting and performance. Her work engages with the disconnection and isolation caused by digital addictions and our relentless pursuit of beauty and perfection. Hovnanian explores the inauthentic veneer of contemporary life, with her work consistently exposing the tension between the real and the unreal.

Hovnanian received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Texas at Austin and completed postgraduate studies at Parsons School of Design in New York. Hovnanian's work is held in numerous private collections and has been exhibited in galleries and institutions internationally across the United States, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Select solo exhibitions include the 59th Venice Biennale and the Baltimore Museum of Art, among others. Born in Parkersburg, West Virginia and raised in Houston, Texas, Hovnanian lives between Miami, New York and Italy.

Cinnamon Brown

Cinnamon Brown is a soul whisperer, motivational speaker, author, educator, health and wellness practitioner and coach, sound healing and biofield tuning practitioner, reiki master in Usui, magnetic therapist, laughter yoga leader, MBTI ® practitioner, and master gardener.

Over the past 30 years, Cinnamon has promoted holistic transformation in people’s personal and professional lives. Through her non-profit, Victorious Attitudes for Everyday Life, Inc. (VAEL) and her holistic health and wellness business Cinnamon Brown LLC., she enlightens, inspires, and empowers people to live fearlessly on purpose, free to be authentic and unapologetically them.