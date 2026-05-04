© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.

Under Four Flags

Under Four Flags

Join us for the Saratoga Springs stop of the Musicians of Ma’alwyck's Under Four Flags tour! This program centered around WWI will include Max Caplan’s original accompaniment to the 1918 silent film Under Four Flags, as well as Samuel Gardner’s piano quintet dedicated to David Hochstein, an outstanding violinist and namesake for the Hochstein School of Music in Rochester.

Saratoga Arts
10-25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Musicians of Ma'alwyck
5185129479
laura@musiciansofmaalwyck.org
https://musiciansofmaalwyck.org/home
Saratoga Arts
320 Broadway
Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
(518) 584-4132
https://saratoga-arts.org/