Under Four Flags
Under Four Flags
Join us for the Saratoga Springs stop of the Musicians of Ma’alwyck's Under Four Flags tour! This program centered around WWI will include Max Caplan’s original accompaniment to the 1918 silent film Under Four Flags, as well as Samuel Gardner’s piano quintet dedicated to David Hochstein, an outstanding violinist and namesake for the Hochstein School of Music in Rochester.
Saratoga Arts
10-25
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
Musicians of Ma'alwyck
5185129479
laura@musiciansofmaalwyck.org
Saratoga Arts
320 BroadwaySaratoga Springs, New York 12866
(518) 584-4132