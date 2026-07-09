Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: Planet Zydeco

Planet Zydeco brings the irresistible dance music of southwest Louisiana to Putney's Twilight on the Tavern Lawn concert series. Hailing from New England, the band delivers authentic zydeco with infectious energy, featuring accordion, rubboard, fiddle, guitar, bass, and drums. Their lively performances invite audiences of all ages onto the dance floor. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy an evening of free outdoor music. In case of rain, the concert will move indoors to Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney.