Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: Flagship Romance and The Rough & Tumble
Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: Flagship Romance and The Rough & Tumble
Flagship Romance and The Rough & Tumble bring an evening of outstanding contemporary folk music to Twilight on the Tavern Lawn in Putney. Flagship Romance captivates with soaring harmonies, inspired songwriting, and a larger-than-life sound from just two voices and an acoustic guitar. The Rough & Tumble blend folk, Americana, and pop influences with heartfelt songs, magnetic harmonies, and engaging stage chemistry. Part of the free Twilight on the Tavern Lawn summer concert series. Bring a lawn chair or blanket; donations welcome. Food available. Rain location: Next Stage Arts.
Putney Tavern Lawn
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
Artist Group Info
The Rough & Tumble
roughandtumbletunes@gmail.com
Putney Tavern Lawn
133 Main StreetPutney, Vermont 05346