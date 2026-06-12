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Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: Flagship Romance and The Rough & Tumble

Twilight On the Tavern Lawn: Flagship Romance and The Rough & Tumble

Flagship Romance and The Rough & Tumble bring an evening of outstanding contemporary folk music to Twilight on the Tavern Lawn in Putney. Flagship Romance captivates with soaring harmonies, inspired songwriting, and a larger-than-life sound from just two voices and an acoustic guitar. The Rough & Tumble blend folk, Americana, and pop influences with heartfelt songs, magnetic harmonies, and engaging stage chemistry. Part of the free Twilight on the Tavern Lawn summer concert series. Bring a lawn chair or blanket; donations welcome. Food available. Rain location: Next Stage Arts.

Putney Tavern Lawn
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

The Rough & Tumble
roughandtumbletunes@gmail.com
https://www.theroughandtumble.com/
Putney Tavern Lawn
133 Main Street
Putney, Vermont 05346