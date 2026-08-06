Twilight on the Appalachian Trail Nature Hike with HVA

Join HVA on a family-friendly evening hike along the Appalachian Trail in northwest Connecticut, overlooking the Housatonic River! We’ll explore the forest as day transitions into night, listen for crepuscular wildlife, and learn about the incredible adaptations of these nighttime species. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience our beautiful ecosystems in a new light on this guided hike with HVA staff!

Participants will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, at Housatonic Meadows State Park in Sharon, CT, where we will carpool to the trailhead. Participants will receive an email before the event with all logistics and details. This relaxed 2.5-hour hike is appropriate for all ages. Registration is limited, so please reserve your spot today!

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region, from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound, through river restoration projects, land conservation initiatives, and environmental educational programs. Learn more at hvatoday.org.