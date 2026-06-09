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Tone Forest

Tone Forest

Tone Forest is a groundbreaking contemporary jazz ensemble featuring three world-class musicians: Miro Sprague (piano), Jason Ennis (6- and 7-string guitars), and Marty Jaffe (bass). Longtime friends and collaborators with shared roots in Western Massachusetts, their music fuses jazz, world music, and free improvisation into a genre-defying sound that is lyrical, adventurous, and deeply grounded in beauty and groove.

Tone Forest is a truly collaborative trio with an improvisational ethos that makes every performance unique and alive. Drawing inspiration from nature, their compositions and performances take listeners on a cinematic journey through a rich spectrum of musical colors, dynamics, and emotions — from the most delicate passages to the most danceable grooves. Along the way, they weave in rhythms and influences from a wide range of folk and global traditions, including swing, samba, baião, New Orleans street beats, and more.

Next Stage Arts
$10-26
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Tone Forest
heather@nextstagearts.org
https://www.toneforestband.com/
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
https://nextstagearts.org/