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Together We HEAL

Together We HEAL

Join us for Together We HEAL, a healing circle event presented by the 42nd Precinct Neighborhood Safety Council at Commonpoint Bronx.

The NSC will be creating a space for the community to come in and heal through arts, basketball, games, reading music, dance, and more.

Pre-registration is requested here or below. For more information, contact jjimenez@commonpoint.org or 718-619-8838.

Commonpoint Bronx Center
0
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Commonpoint Bronx Center
1111110000
communicationsintern@commonpoint.org
https://www.commonpoint.org/
Commonpoint Bronx Center
1665 Hoe Avenue
Bronx, New York 10460
718-619-8838
jjimenez@commonpoint.org
https://www.commonpoint.org/event/together-we-heal