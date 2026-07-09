Together We HEAL
Together We HEAL
Join us for Together We HEAL, a healing circle event presented by the 42nd Precinct Neighborhood Safety Council at Commonpoint Bronx.
The NSC will be creating a space for the community to come in and heal through arts, basketball, games, reading music, dance, and more.
Pre-registration is requested here or below. For more information, contact jjimenez@commonpoint.org or 718-619-8838.
Commonpoint Bronx Center
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01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 19 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Commonpoint Bronx Center
1111110000
communicationsintern@commonpoint.org
Commonpoint Bronx Center
1665 Hoe AvenueBronx, New York 10460
718-619-8838
jjimenez@commonpoint.org