Timber Rattlesnakes: From Fear to Fascination

Timber rattlesnakes are important, but often misunderstood, members of our local forests. Join the Housatonic Valley Association and Kent Land Trust on Tuesday, October 27, from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., to learn more about the natural history and ecology of this fascinating species, the threats they face, and why connected habitat is so important for their survival.

Participants will learn about HVA’s Follow the Forest initiative and how protecting connected forests helps our local wildlife move safely across the landscape. We’ll separate facts from fiction, talk about what to do if you encounter a timber rattlesnake, and explore ways we can safely share the landscape with them. This program is designed to help participants better understand timber rattlesnakes and hopefully leave with a little more appreciation for one of our region’s native snakes.

The program will be hosted in person at the Kent Town Hall and online via Zoom. Online registrants will be emailed the Zoom link before the program begins.