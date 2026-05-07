Get ready to make some magic! ✨

Join us for Tie-Dye for Pride — a free, all-ages community D.R.A.W. workshop with Woodstock NY Pride, happening May 7th 3-5 and May 17th 12-2 in Kingston. 🌈

Tie-dye a shirt on-site as a fundraiser supporting Woodstock Pride, or bring your own piece of clothing to create something uniquely you to take home. Come for the color, stay for the community, and leave with something beautifully you.