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Thursday Tai Chi

Thursday Tai Chi

Move with mindfulness and find balance in nature with Katherine Henderson. Offered on alternating Thursdays from May to September, Tai Chi is a gentle practice that promotes relaxation, reduces stress, and improves strength and stability. Set against the serene backdrop of LongHouse, this class welcomes all ages and experience levels to slow down, breathe deeply, and connect with the beauty around you. Also offered on Saturdays.

LongHouse Reserve
$25-35
Every 2 weeks through Sep 17, 2026.
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Get Tickets
LongHouse Reserve
133 Hands Creek Road
East Hampton, 11937
631.329.3568
info@longhouse.org
https://longhouse.org/