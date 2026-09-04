Three Day Class - Tetra Pak Collagraphs with Maxine Leu (NPS)

Three Sundays

Sundays, November 1st, 8th, & 15th (Make up Day: Nov 22nd)

4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Ages 16 and Up

Price: $330

Come and share your own eco-ideas and learn how to transform your trash into printed creative artwork! Bring any trash that is flat, from candy wrappers to old receipts. This workshop will encourage people to think about the current waste issue we have in America. Participants will learn printmaking techniques that will allow them to imprint the shapes and textures of their trash onto paper. Artist Maxine Leu will guide students on collagraph techniques of recycling materials, especially focusing on the matrix of Tetra Pak printmaking.

All materials included. Open studio hours included.

Parking: Please park on either Iwo Jima Lane or Cedar Street. Parking that is located in front of the Neighborhood Print Studio are for residents living in the Pajama Factory

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art