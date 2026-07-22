The Vanaver Caravan Presents the SummerDance Student Showcase: Once Upon a Theatre, An Original Evening of Dance, Music, Theatre, and Fairytale Magic at the Rosendale Theatre

What happens when thirty young dancers, musicians, actors, and teaching artists spend two weeks creating a performance together? Every summer, The Vanaver Caravan answers that question with a brand-new production.

This year, the SummerDance Student Showcase returns to the Rosendale Theatre with Once Upon a Theatre, an imaginative evening inspired by the timeless world of fairy tales. Created during The Vanaver Caravan's annual two-week SummerDance Intensive, the performance blends live dance, music, theatre, and cinematic projection into an immersive, hour-long experience unlike a traditional student recital.

Every summer, Performance Director Brian Lawton and the SummerDance faculty create an original production around a new theme. Following audience favorites inspired by vaudeville and classic cinema, this year's showcase journeys into enchanted forests, impossible quests, curious creatures, unlikely heroes, and the enduring magic of storytelling. Rather than retelling familiar fairy tales, Once Upon a Theatre explores the wonder, mystery, humor, and imagination that have captivated audiences for generations.

Featuring original choreography, live music, theatrical scenes, and multimedia design, the performance showcases an extraordinary range of dance traditions and performance styles. Audiences will experience ballet, modern dance, swing dance, Appalachian clogging, house dance, percussive dance fusion, world dance, theatre, singing, and original music woven into one seamless theatrical production.

SummerDance is an immersive performing arts intensive for students ages 9 through teens, held annually at Lifebridge Sanctuary in Rosendale. During the two-week program, students train with professional artists while collaborating across disciplines, culminating in a fully produced performance at the historic Rosendale Theatre.

The 2026 SummerDance faculty includes Program Director Ariana Brisport, Music Director Chelsea Needham, Performance Director Brian Lawton, and teaching artists Charlotte Stickles (Ballet), Maddie Leonard-Rose (Modern Dance), Rafal Pustelny (Swing Dance), Sandy Silva (Percussive Dance Fusion), Livia Vanaver (World Dance and Appalachian Clogging), Gabriel Vanaver (House Dance and Songwriting), Wiley Gorn (Theatre), and Neve Parker (Creative Movement).

More than a showcase, Once Upon a Theatre celebrates collaboration, creativity, and the transformative power of the performing arts. Built in just two weeks by students and faculty working side by side, the production reflects The Vanaver Caravan's belief that dance and music often communicate what words cannot, creating moments of joy, curiosity, and connection.

Tickets are available from $3-$25 at the rosendale theatre box office and can be purchased in advance at rosendaletheatre.org. For information about registering for SummerDance, visit www.vanavercaravan.org. SummerDance begins July 27th.

Friday, August 7, 2026 | Doors: 5:30 PM | Performance: 6:00 PM | Rosendale Theatre, Rosendale, NY